A video of Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Ramratan Payal who told a journalist to "go to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan" after being questioned over the rising petrol and diesel prices is doing rounds on social media.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | Petrol is cheaper in Taliban's Afghanistan?
Celebrated Afghan school fears Taliban will stop music
Guns, drugs and Taliban: Afghanistan's heroin problem
Vrindavan widows send 251 handmade rakhis to PM Modi
'Afghan cricket team in high spirits, back to training'
Klopp relishing prospect of return to full Anfield
In Pics | Top 10 richest people in the world
Is it game over for Afghanistan's female athletes?