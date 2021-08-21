DH Toon | Petrol is cheaper in Taliban's Afghanistan?

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 21 2021, 05:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2021, 05:59 ist

A video of Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Ramratan Payal who told a journalist to "go to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan" after being questioned over the rising petrol and diesel prices is doing rounds on social media.



What's Brewing

