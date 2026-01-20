Orphaned during Assam floods, two rhinos released back in the wild in Kaziranga after 5-year-long care

<p>Guwahati: After losing both their parents in the flood that inundated <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kaziranga">Kaziranga</a> years ago, two orphaned rhino calves were finally released back in the park Tuesday. </p><p>The duo were rescued from the flood waters in 2020 and 2021, respectively and provided care at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) since then.</p><p>Two male calves, named as Chandra and Kanai, were released in the park by a team of experts and forest officials by adhering to the internationally accepted conservation translocation protocols. </p>.Assam's Kaziranga reports three tiger deaths in a fortnight, high density may have caused infighting.<p>"After obtaining the requisite permissions from Chief Wildlife Warden, Assam under the Wildlife (Protection), Act; a site selection committee was constituted to look for possible locations ideally suited for the pre-release enclosures. Thereafter, the rhinos have been moved to a pre‑release enclosure, where they will be habituated to living under wild conditions before their final release to roam freely in the park," said a statement issued by Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.</p><p>Chandra was rescued from Kaziranga on August 2, 2020 while Kanai was evacuated at Kuthori in Nagaon district on August 31, 2021. </p><p>There is another rhino calf now being provided care the CWRC, a joint project initiated in 2002 by Assam forest department, Wildlife Trust of India and International Fund for Animal Welfare. The centre has so far rescued and handled over 7,397 animals across 357 species, with approximately 4,490 (65%) successfully released after treatment. Of the 25 hand-raised rhinos, 23 were returned to Manas National Park and two into Kaziranga in the past. </p>.Kaziranga corridor to ensure safe wildlife movement in national park, enhance connectivity.<p>"Its primary role involves rescuing flood-distressed and orphaned wild animals—especially in Kaziranga—providing emergency care, hand-raising them, and rehabilitating fit individuals back into the wild through protocols like pre-release enclosures," said the park. </p><p>"This rhino transfer is a testimony to the scientific management and established rehabilitation protocols being followed in Kaziranga NPTR, where every wild animal, especially the iconic greater one‑horned rhinoceros, is given a chance to return to its natural home in the wild, even after experiencing severe stress due to calamities such as floods," it further said. </p><p>With 2,613 rhinos (2022 Census), Kaziranga is the biggest home to one-horned rhinos. But many animals including rhinos die in floods that hit the park almost every year. </p>