<p>Hyderabad: Launching a vitriolic attack on the Congress government, Telangana state BJP President N Ramachander Rao alleged that the cancellation of the Singareni Naini coal block tenders as a clear evidence of "commission driven governance".</p><p>Addressing media Rao, who is on Delhi visit in connection with the elevation of Nitin Nabin as party's new national president, asserted that the Naini block tenders were not designed for development but were tailored to secure commissions for Congress leaders' kin and associates. He termed the introduction of " Site visits" a planned conspiracy to facilitate favoritism.</p><p>He critisised BRS for writing letters to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy questioning their moral rights as this party has also equal responsibility for the exploitation of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) for personal gains. Both BRS and Congress parties have used the SCCL as a " joint venture" for corruption, he accused.</p><p>Stating that the SCCL had once thousands of employees. But that figured reduced to 42,000 during BRS rule and now it has come down to 38,000, Rao blamed.</p>.Debt of Rs 22 ends in murder: Man bashes friend's head in drunken rage in Telangana's Medak.<p>Alleging financial mismanagement in the company, Telangana state BJP chief questioned how a company claimed to be in losses could provide a Rs.10 crore sponsorship for the Messi Telangana event. He revealed that the state government actually owes SCCL over Rs 50,000 crore in unpaid dues.</p><p>Rao demanded a comprehensive probe into process of all Singareni tenders from BRS era to the present Congress government led by Revanth Reddy. The investigating agencies could be a CBI, SIT, or Vigilance, he suggested.</p><p>He alleged that the BRS ruined the state first and the Congress is continuing that legacy of sin. “Both have sucked the blood of Singareni workers for commissions and asserted that only a double engine sarkar can transform Telangana into a true 'Bangaru Telangana'," Rao said.</p><p>He questioned why the state Congress government is targeting only officials in phone-tapping and Kaleshwaram cases while shielding political masterminds.</p><p>Rao demanded deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka to provide a transparent explanation for the cancellation of Naini tenders.</p>