DH Toon | Poll days are gone and fuel prices go up

Indian Oil Corp, the country's top fuel retailer, will raise petrol and diesel price by Rs 0.80 a litre from Wednesday, the second such increase in pump prices in as many days, a notification sent to dealers showed on Tuesday.
