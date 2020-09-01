DH Toon | 'Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time'

DH Toon | Prashant Bhushan case: 'Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Sep 01 2020, 07:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2020, 07:17 ist

Activist-advocate Prashant Bhushan on Monday said he would pay Re one fine imposed by the Supreme Court in the contempt case for his tweets, but also indicated he would file a review plea against the order. 

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Cartoon
prashant bhushan
Supreme Court

What's Brewing

The Lead: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Congress' crisis

The Lead: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Congress' crisis

DH Toon | 'Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time'

DH Toon | 'Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time'

Earth may have been wet ever since it formed: Study

Earth may have been wet ever since it formed: Study

22-metre asteroid to pass by Earth on September 1: NASA

22-metre asteroid to pass by Earth on September 1: NASA

Donald Trump, vicar of fear and violence

Donald Trump, vicar of fear and violence

What happened in Portland? Here's what we know

What happened in Portland? Here's what we know

The Lead: Vir Das on releasing comedy specials online

The Lead: Vir Das on releasing comedy specials online

 