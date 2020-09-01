DH Toon | Prashant Bhushan case: 'Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time'

Activist-advocate Prashant Bhushan on Monday said he would pay Re one fine imposed by the Supreme Court in the contempt case for his tweets, but also indicated he would file a review plea against the order.
The Lead: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Congress' crisis
DH Toon | 'Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time'
Earth may have been wet ever since it formed: Study
22-metre asteroid to pass by Earth on September 1: NASA
Donald Trump, vicar of fear and violence
What happened in Portland? Here's what we know
The Lead: Vir Das on releasing comedy specials online