DH Toon | Problems in Rajasthan Congress

A compromise enforced by the Congress leadership a week ago in their Rajasthan unit appeared to be crumbling as dissident leader Sachin Pilot is contemplating walking out and may indicate his next move on June 11, the death anniversary of his late father Rajesh Pilot.
It is to be seen whether he would announce a new party next Sunday even as sources said Pilot is being helped with the groundwork for the formation of a new party – Pragatisheel Congress– by Prashant Kishor’s IPAC, a political consultancy firm.
