DH Toon | 'The other Sengol'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jun 11 2023, 07:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2023, 07:27 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The Law Commission has done a disservice to the people of the country by not only proposing retention of the sedition clause in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) but recommending enhanced punishment for sedition. It has argued that repealing Section 124A, which is the sedition clause, can have “serious adverse ramifications for the security and integrity of the country”. 

 

DH Toon
sedition law
India News
Law Commission

