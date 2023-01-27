DH Toon | To boycott or unite?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Republic Day on Thursday and said it is special this time as it is being celebrated during the "Amrit Mahotsav" of the country's independence.
Modi tweeted, "I wish that we move forward unitedly to fulfill the dreams of the country's great freedom fighters. Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians!"
