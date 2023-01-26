Republic Day 2023: PM Modi greets people

PM Modi greets people on Republic Day

Modi tweeted, 'I wish that we move forward unitedly to fulfill the dreams of the country's great freedom fighters. Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians!'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 26 2023, 09:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 09:40 ist
Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Republic Day on Thursday and said it is special this time as it is being celebrated during the "Amrit Mahotsav" of the country's independence.

"Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" is an initiative of the government to celebrate 75 years of independence.  

Modi tweeted, "I wish that we move forward unitedly to fulfill the dreams of the country's great freedom fighters. Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians!"

India News
republic day 2023
Narendra Modi

