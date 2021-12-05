DH Toon | Vaccine inequality danger looms

DH Toon | Vaccine inequality danger looms

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 05 2021, 04:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2021, 04:40 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is the "ultimate evidence" of the danger of unequal vaccination rates around the world, the head of the Red Cross said on Friday. During a visit to Moscow, Francesco Rocca, the president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, also raised concerns about the politicisation of migrants and for the plight of civilians in Afghanistan as winter approaches.

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

