DH Toon | Vandana rewarded for past & future struggles?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Aug 10 2021, 00:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2021, 01:57 ist
Cartoon by Sajith Kumar

Indian hockey star Vandana Katariya on Sunday was named the brand ambassador of the Centre's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme for Haridwar district.

Hockey
Vandana Kataria
Beti Bachao Beti Padhao
Uttarakhand
DH Toon
Cartoon

