DH Toon | 'What's your source of independent thinking?'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Sep 22 2021, 06:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2021, 06:45 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches at premises linked to bureaucrat-turned-activist Harsh Mander, a vocal critic of the Narendra Modi government, in a money laundering case hours after he left for Germany for a fellowship programme.

