The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches at premises linked to bureaucrat-turned-activist Harsh Mander, a vocal critic of the Narendra Modi government, in a money laundering case hours after he left for Germany for a fellowship programme.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | 'What's your source of independent thinking?'
Inside Facebook’s push to defend its image
'Religious groups in India see fall in fertility rate'
A life and death question: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?
'First Covid strain antibodies don't bind to variants'
A paw-some alliance: Kerala dogs get a wedding
How Virat Kohli overcame persistent back issues
Afghans shun fashion, barbers suffer under Taliban rule