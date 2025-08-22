Special trains from Bengaluru to Bidar, Tirunelveli, Madgaon, Dhanbad & Lucknow

<p>Bengaluru: The South Western Railway (SWR) will operate special trains connecting Bengaluru with various cities to decongest regular trains for the Ganesh Chaturthi, Dasara, Deepavali and Chhath festivals: </p>.<p><strong>Bengaluru-Bidar</strong></p>.<p>Train number 06549 will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 9.15 pm on August 26 and reach Bidar at 11.30 am the next day. </p>.<p>Train number 06550 will leave Bidar at 2.30 pm on August 27 and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 4.30 am the next day. </p>.<p class="CrossHead"><strong>Mysuru-Tiruvenelvi</strong></p>.<p>Train number 06241 will leave Mysuru at 8.15 pm on August 26 and reach Tirunelveli at 10.50 am the next day. </p>.<p>Train number 06242 will leave Tirunelveli at 3.40 pm on August 27 and arrive at Mysuru at 5.50 am the next day. </p>.<p>Both trains will ply via Bengaluru. </p>.<p class="CrossHead"><strong>Bengaluru-Madgaon</strong></p>.<p>Train number 06569 will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 1 pm on August 26 and reach Madgaon at 5.30 am the next day. </p>.<p>Train number 06570 will leave Madgaon at 6.30 am on August 27 and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 11.40 pm the same day. </p>.<p class="CrossHead"><strong>Yeshwantpur–Dhanbad</strong></p>.<p>Train number 06563 Yeshwantpur–Dhanbad Weekly Express Special will run every Saturday from August 23 to December 27. It will depart from Yeshwantpur at 7.30 am and reach Dhanbad at 11 am on Mondays. </p>.<p>Train number 06564 Dhanbad–Yeshwantpur Weekly Express Special will run every Monday from August 25 to December 29. It will leave Dhanbad at 8.45 pm and arrive at Yeshwantpur at 9.30 pm on Wednesdays. Both trains will make 19 trips in each direction. </p>.<p class="CrossHead"><strong>Bengaluru–Lucknow</strong></p>.<p>Train number 06529 SMVT Bengaluru–Gomti Nagar (Lucknow) Weekly Express Special will run every Monday from August 25 to November 3. It will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 7 pm and reach Gomti Nagar at 11.30 pm on Thursdays. </p>.<p>Train number 06530 Gomti Nagar–SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Express Special will run every Friday from August 29 to November 7. It will leave Gomti Nagar at 12.20 am and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 8.15 am on Mondays. Both trains will make 12 trips in each direction. </p>