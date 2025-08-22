Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Special trains from Bengaluru to Bidar, Tirunelveli, Madgaon, Dhanbad & Lucknow

Train number 06549 will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 9.15 pm on August 26 and reach Bidar at 11.30 am the next day.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 23:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 23:12 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newstrains

Follow us on :

Follow Us