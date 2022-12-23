Dhankhar urges MPs to 'seek reality check' on their performance

Urging MPs to "deeply reflect and seek reality check" of people on their performance, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said disruption is "antithetical to grace, decorum and sublimity" of Parliament and its fallout generates "disillusionment, disappointment, helplessness and hopelessness in the people".

In his valedictory address in Rajya Sabha as the House adjourned sine die, he said disruption in the House resulted in loss of "precious" 1:46 hours and "exhibition of unacceptable conduct plagued" the proceeding in some measure.

"Disruption as expression mechanism is antithetical to grace, decorum and sublimity of this solemn platform. The fall out is invariably negative as it generates disillusionment, disappointment, helplessness and hopelessness in the people," Dhankhar, who chaired Rajya Sabha for the first time in this Winter Session, said.

He said the Parliament calls for high degree of accountability for its use and minimum expectation is that expression has to be with responsibility and authenticity.

"This is not a place for free fall of information not authenticated. This wholesome principle was in breach on some occasions and the concerned members have been called upon to take steps," he said.

Referring to his experience in chairing the House, he said it has been of "learning and enriching" though there were also "the jolts, hiccups and aberrations".

"This theatre of democracy is under the gaze of over a billion people in the Country as also those beyond. They all cherish the hope and expectation that we will work towards realising their aspirations and fructify their dreams," he said.

Expectations from this unique platform are towards securing an ecosystem that exemplifies constitutional essence worthy of emulation and we all need to optimise our contributions for growth of the nation.

Emphasising that the statistics was encouraging, Dhankhar said the House clocked a productivity of 102 per cent though 1:46 hours were lost to disruption. Against the scheduled time of 63:26 hours, the House functioned for 64:50 hours.

Nine Bills were passed or returned after 28 hours of discussions in which 160 MPs participated while 31 Private Members Bills were tabled, he said. In the Question Hour, 82 questions were orally answered while 1,920 questions were provided with written replies.

Ministers also made statements on ‘Latest Developments in India’s Foreign Policy’, 'Yangtse incident in Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh' and 'Covid-19 pandemic and the steps taken by the government in emerging Covid scenario across the globe' in Rajya Sabha during the Session.