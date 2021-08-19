Diesel prices slashed for second straight day: Check rates

Petrol prices remained unchanged while the price of diesel was slashed for a second straight day by 20 paise in Delhi and Mumbai, according to the latest notification by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).
In Delhi, a litre of petrol still costs 101.84, whereas diesel is now cheaper by 20 paise at Rs 89.47 per litre.
A litre of petrol in Mumbai remains unchanged at Rs 107.83 while the rate of diesel has been slashed by 20 paise to Rs 92.27.
More to follow...
