Diesel prices slashed for second straight day: Check rates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 19 2021, 08:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 09:08 ist
Credit: PTI File Photo

Petrol prices remained unchanged while the price of diesel was slashed for a second straight day by 20 paise in Delhi and Mumbai, according to the latest notification by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

In Delhi, a litre of petrol still costs 101.84, whereas diesel is now cheaper by 20 paise at Rs 89.47 per litre.

A litre of petrol in Mumbai remains unchanged at Rs 107.83 while the rate of diesel has been slashed by 20 paise to Rs 92.27.

More to follow...

India News
diesel prices
petrol prices
Petrol
diesel

