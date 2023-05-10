Discussed about bilateral ties with Israeli FM: PM Modi

Discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation: PM on meeting Israeli FM

Cohen arrived in India on Tuesday morning on a three-day visit but decided to cut short the trip due to security concerns

PTI
PTI,
  • May 10 2023, 11:09 ist
  • updated: May 10 2023, 11:09 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen. Credit: Twitter/@elicoh1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that in his meeting with Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen they discussed ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation in priority areas of agriculture, water, innovation and people-to-people ties.

Cohen arrived in India on Tuesday morning on a three-day visit but announced his decision to cut short the trip in view of Tel Aviv's operation against a militant group in the Gaza Strip.

Also Read — India seeks more investment from Israeli companies

He called on the prime minister on Tuesday.

"Glad to have met Foreign Minister of Israel @elicoh1. We discussed ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation in priority areas of agriculture, water, innovation and people-to-people ties," Modi said in a tweet.

Narendra Modi
India News
Israel

