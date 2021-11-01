Diwali 2021: Can you burst crackers in your state?

As India cautiously prepares for the upcoming Diwali celebrations, several states in the country have banned the bursting of firecrackers. A few states have allowed the sale and bursting of green crackers, also known as eco-friendly crackers as they cause less pollution, while others have issued strict guidelines for the festive season.

Here are is a list of states and Union Territories that have specific directives on the bursting of crackers this Diwali:

Delhi: With Delhi’s existing pollution and air quality problems, the pollution board in the state has issued a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022. The Delhi government has also launched a ''Patake Nahi, Diya Jalao' campaign to motivate people to embrace tradition and eliminate pollution on Diwali. Every year, the atmosphere post-Diwali ends up being suffocating instead of being joyous in the national capital.

Karnataka: In an order issued on October 30, the state government has allowed only green crackers this Diwali. The order came even as Ecology & Environment Minister Anand Singh said, earlier this week, that the government would not ban firecrackers. Shops can open only from November 1 to November 10, will have to function away from residential areas and on open grounds apart from ensuring adequate ventilation.

Puducherry: The sale of firecrackers at low prices ahead of Diwali has been allowed in the Union Territory. A government agency, Papsco, has also set up shops across Puducherry to sell the firecrackers at subsidised rates. The agency is providing firecrackers at a 75 per cent subsidy to the general public.

West Bengal: The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) earlier said that green crackers will be allowed on the evening of Diwali and Kali Puja for two hours from 8 pm to 10 pm, from 6 am to 8 pm on Chhat Puja, and for 35 minutes on Christmas and New Year's Eve. However, on Friday, the Calcutta High Court banned the sale, purchase and use of all firecrackers during Kali Puja, Diwali celebrations and other festivities this year to check air pollution.

Haryana: The Haryana government has imposed a ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in 14 of its districts in the National Capital Region (NCR) and imposed restrictions in other parts. The state pollution control board will also release a list of cities where the bursting of firecrackers will be allowed.

Pune: Authorities in Pune have banned the production, sale and possession of a firecracker commonly known as 'sutli' or 'atom' bomb. The sale of firecrackers has been allowed in the city from October 27 to November 7, but the department has urged people to not burst crackers that create noise higher than 125 decibels. Bursting of firecrackers that create noise pollution will not be allowed between 10 pm and 6 am.

Rajasthan: Rajasthan has permitted only the sale and use of green crackers this Diwali. According to a revised release by the government, the crackers can be burst from 8 pm to 10 pm on festivals like Diwali and Guruparab, from 6 am to 8 am on Chhath Puja, and from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am on Christmas and New Year. However, the use of crackers would continue to be banned at the places having the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the “poor" zone or below.

Chhattisgarh: The Chhattisgarh government in its guidelines mentions that it will be allowing the bursting of crackers during Diwali and Guruparva from 8 pm to 10 pm; from 6 am to 8 am on Chhath Puja, and from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am on New Year and Christmas. However, the sale of firecrackers that produce high-decibel sounds in violation of prescribed limits has been banned. The online sale of crackers has also been banned.

(With PTI inputs)

