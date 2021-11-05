Diwali celebrations Live: ​​​​​​​Around 152 fire calls received till 12 am by Fire Department

A slew of political leaders, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and other prominent personalities took to social media to extend their greetings to Indians celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights. President Biden and Jill said thy were grateful to those who celebrate in America for making the traditions of Diwali part of America’s story. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
Air quality remains 'very poor' in Delhi after Diwali
'Diwali storm' lights up high latitude regions
Indian astrophysicists on Thursday hit the bull's eye with their prediction of a "Diwali Storm" that lit up the polar and high latitude regions in spectacular displays of auroras triggered by a medium intensity solar flare.
Around 152 fire calls received on Diwali till 12 am, and about 36 more fire calls post midnight: Fire Department
(ANI)
A replica of Ayodhya's Ram Temple made with 15 thousand clay lamps by RSS on the occasion of Diwali festival, at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai.
(PTI)
Delhi gasps for air as Diwali cracker ban goes up in smoke
The air in Delhi and surrounding areas hung heavy with acrid smoke as people burst firecrackers on Diwali in a blatant disregard to the government's ban on it amid a sharp increase in fumes from farm fires.
After two years, Diwali crowds return to Bengaluru's shopping streets
Deepavali shoppers are finally returning to most of Bengaluru's business hubs after a gap of two years.
Commercial Street, Chickpet, Gandhi Bazaar, Jayanagar and Malleswaram have been witnessing a steady flow of festive shoppers with most businesses saying a majority of their customers have come back. The only exception is Brigade Road, where business hasn't moved beyond 20%.
Arvind Kejriwal seeks Lord Ram's blessings on Diwali ahead of UP polls
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal and Cabinet ministers performed Diwali Puja at Thyagaraj Stadium from a stage modelled on the upcoming Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Fireworks light the sky above Ain Dubai (the Dubai Eye), the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel, to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, on November 4, 2021.
(AFP)
Diwali celebrated across India amid Covid curbs, restrictions on firecrackers
Buildings were decorated with earthen lamps and colourful lights while people, dressed in their finest, exchanged gifts on Diwali which was celebrated across India amid Covid curbs and restrictions on firecrackers in some states.
Political leaders, prominent personalities greet Indians on Diwali
A slew of political leaders, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and other prominent personalities took to social media on Thursday to extend their greetings to Indians celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights.
A boy lights candles on a rangoli, or mural made out of coloured powders outside his home during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Karachi, Pakistan November 4, 2021.
(Reuters)
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the Diwali celebrations 2021.