DMK, allies to conduct 'massive' signature campaign against CAA, NRC

  • Jan 24 2020, 14:57pm ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2020, 14:57pm ist
DMK President M K Stalin (C), party leader TR Baalu (L) and Durai Murgan during a meeting with alliance party leaders on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

The DMK-led opposition in Tamil Nadu on Friday resolved to hold a 'massive' signature campaign against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register, party chief MK Stalin said.

While the CAA should be withdrawn, no efforts should be taken to prepare the NRC while the NPR activities should not be allowed in Tamil Nadu, he said.

A resolution was adopted in this connection at a DMK chaired meeting of allies including the Congress and MDMK.

"We have decided to conduct a massive signature campaign from February 2-8 in this connection," Stalin told reporters after the meeting.

It has been decided to hand over the signatures to President Ramnath Kovind, he adde

