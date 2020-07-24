Aviation Ministry extends domestic airfare cap

Domestic airfare cap to remain in place till November 24 or until further orders: Aviation Ministry

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 24 2020, 21:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2020, 21:10 ist
The aviation regulator DGCA had on May 21 issued seven bands of ticket pricing with lower and upper fare limits. Credit: File photo/representation

The upper and lower limits on domestic airfares have been extended till November 24 or until further orders, the Aviation Ministry said Friday.

The ministry had on May 21 placed these limits till August 24.

“As per the prevailing situation of Covid-19, the Central government...directs that the order shall remain in force till 2359 hrs on 24th November, 2020, or until further orders,” the Aviation Ministry said.

Domestic passenger services resumed on May 25 after nearly two months of suspension to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

The aviation regulator DGCA had on May 21 issued seven bands of ticket pricing with lower and upper fare limits. The first such band consists of flights that are of less than 40 minutes duration.

The lower and the upper fare limits for the first band is Rs 2,000 and Rs 6,000, respectively.

The subsequent bands are for flights with durations of 40-60 minutes, 60-90 minutes, 90-120 minutes, 120-150 minutes, 150-180 minutes and 180-210 minutes.

The lower and upper limits for these bands are: Rs 2,500-Rs 7,500; Rs 3,000-Rs 9,000; Rs 3,500-Rs 10,000; Rs 4,500-Rs 13,000; Rs 5,500-Rs 15,700 and Rs 6,500-Rs 18,600, respectively, the DGCA said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
DGCA
civil aviation

What's Brewing

Why some mosquitoes prefer humans

Why some mosquitoes prefer humans

First photos of multiple planets around a star unveiled

First photos of multiple planets around a star unveiled

At this US museum, social distancing devices vibrate

At this US museum, social distancing devices vibrate

DNA study traces violent history of American slavery

DNA study traces violent history of American slavery

 