Donald Trump, Narendra Modi to visit Sabarmati Ashram: Special police commissioner

The Special Commissioner of Police Ajay Tomar while explaining the preparations and arrangements for the "Namaste Trump" event here on February 24, said that that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive his US counterpart Donald Trump and his wife Melania at the airport.

The special commissioner, Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch, Ajay Tomar told reporters that Trump and Modi be will be visiting Sabarmati Ashram from Airport and then head for Motera where "Namaste Trump" event will be held at the world's biggest cricket stadium. On the way to Ahmedabad and Motera, a mega roadshow will be welcome the leaders. The 1.10 lakh seating capacity cricket stadium is expected to be packed. DH has earlier reported that apart from little over a lakh people at the stadium, one lakh "committed" audience will be lined up along the roadshow route.

According to Tomar, people in huge number will be lined-up along the route for the roadshow. DH has reported earlier that the roadshow will consist of stages, dedicated to all Indian states and union territories, from which performers of these states will be showcasing their cultural heritage. The roads are being barricaded for this purpose all along the route. He said that at the stadium only those who have issued passes will be allowed to enter.

Meanwhile, Sabarmati Ashram is being decked up to host the leaders, special green rooms are being erected behind the Hriday Kunj, where Gandhi used to live, and three tents have been installed in front of the it. An ashram officials said that "We are not sure of anything. The state government officials have been visiting the ashram to oversee the preparation but there is no word from any security agencies which normally keep coming for security arrangements."