'Don't know why ED summoned me': D K Shivakumar faces heat

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chairman D K Shivakumar and his brother, Kanakapura Congress MP D K Suresh appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a probe related to their financial contribution to Young India Private Limited on Friday.

The ED has asked both of them to appear before the investigation officer at ED headquarters today.

"I don't know why they have summoned us. I have already submitted details to the ED. I will answer all their questions without any fear," Shivakumar told reporters before entering the ED office.

"I have requested them to postpone the inquiry for two weeks since I have been busy in Bharat Jodo Yatra. They did not agree. As law abiding citizens, we both came," he said.

"I have read in media that they will question on our contribution to Young India," he said.

When Shivakumar appeared before the ED recently about the probe related to his alleged disproportionate assets, he claimed that the ED official enquired about the financial contribution made by him and Suresh to Young India and sought details.

Shivakumar told the ED officials that he and his brother contributed to Young India through cheques since it is a charitable organisation. Shivakumar had also told the media that he had assured the ED officials that he would submit details about his contribution to Young India to the investigating agency soon.

Young India Private Limited, an NGO in which Congress president Sonia Gandhi and General Secretary Rahul Gandhi are the main stakeholders, runs the National Herald newspaper.

The ED is probing the financial affairs of Young India and National Herald under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Young India trust members Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, along with senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pavan Kumar Bansal had appeared before the ED earlier.