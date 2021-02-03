Don't shoot videos of proceedings in Rajya Sabha Chambers and circulate them on social media: Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu tells MPs

Naidu dissuades MPs from shooting videos in RS Chambers

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS,
  • Feb 03 2021, 11:28 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2021, 11:28 ist
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday asked MPs not to record the proceedings of the House using their mobile phones and said that their circulation on social media amounted to breach of privilege and contempt of the House.

Naidu said that there was a restriction on the usage of mobile phones within the Rajya Sabha Chambers which is notified in the Parliamentary Bulletin Part-II, issued prior to the commencement of the sittings of a Session.

"It has been observed that some Members are using their mobile phones to record the proceedings of the House while sitting in the Chamber. Such conduct is against the Parliamentary etiquette and is not expected from the Members," he said.

He said MPs should desist from such unwarranted activities inside the Chamber.

"Such unauthorized recording of the proceedings of the House and its circulation in the social media may lead to breach of privilege and contempt of the House. Members are, therefore, advised to be careful in this regard," he said.

He said that the media should also take note of this. 

