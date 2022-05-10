Draft resolution for Congress' chintan shivir seeks better representation for youth, minorities

Deciding candidates next year itself for seats where the party lost badly in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a cooling off period for district and state presidents, special mechanism for fund collection and a coordination committee for elections and alliances are among a slew of recommendations in a draft resolution prepared for the Congress’ Chintan Shivir in Udaipur starting this Friday.

Other suggestions include ensuring adequate representation for youth, women, Dalits, OBCs and minorities among others, giving responsibilities to younger leaders and creating youth brigades.

Sources said the draft prepared by the nine-member committee on organisational issues headed by Mukul Wasnik has also suggested that a new post of General Secretary should be created to oversee the preparations for elections. It has also suggested ‘one person, one post in organisation and one family, one post in elections.

The suggestion for having a dedicated General Secretary for elections and alliances was put forward by election strategist Prashant Kishor during his presentations before party leaders last month.

The Wasnik-led committee has Ajay Maken, Tariq Anwar, Ramesh Chennithala, Randeep Surjewala, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, Netta D’Souza and Meenakshi Natarajan as members.

Sources said the draft also recommends the revival of the Parliamentary Board, a demand by the G-23 leaders or change-seekers.

Another suggestion in the draft is to take different measures for the party organisations in states where it is strong and where it is not strong. In states where the party organisation is weak, sources said, the draft suggested that 50-100 organisation secretaries be appointed at a lower level to identify leaders at the panchayat level.

It has also suggested that meetings of AICC and state committees should be called at least twice a year. An emphasis on training is also given and the draft has suggested that there should be continuous training camps on party ideology.

Strict action should also be taken against those who air their views against the party line, sources said.

The Amarinder Singh Warring-led panel on youth has suggested 50 per cent seats for leaders below the age of 50 years, while the Salman Khurshid-led panel on social justice has suggested that 50 per cent seats should be reserved for Dalits, tribals, OBCs and minorities.