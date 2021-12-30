DRI seizes 12 tons of red sandalwood at Mundra port in Gujarat

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) is learnt to have busted a red sandalwood smuggling racket at Mundra port. Sources said that the DRI sleuths have seized a container carrying 12 tons of prohibited sandalwood.

"DRI has seized a container that originated from Tughlaqabad in Delhi and was on its way to Hong Kong. We had received a specific intelligence. The operation is under way," a source said.

The case comes close on the heels of DRI's operation which seized "empty nuclear fuel containers" on its way to China from Pakistan at Mundra port. Earlier, the sleuths had seized 3000 kgs of heroin consignment, which had landed at the same port from Afghanistan.

