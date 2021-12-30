DRI seizes 12 tons of red sandalwood at Mundra port

DRI seizes 12 tons of red sandalwood at Mundra port in Gujarat

The case comes close on the heels of DRI's operation which seized 'empty nuclear fuel containers' on its way to China from Pakistan at Mundra port

DHNS
DHNS, Ahmedabad,
  • Dec 30 2021, 11:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2021, 11:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) is learnt to have busted a red sandalwood smuggling racket at Mundra port. Sources said that the DRI sleuths have seized a container carrying 12 tons of prohibited sandalwood. 
 
"DRI has seized a container that originated from Tughlaqabad in Delhi and was on its way to Hong Kong. We had received a specific intelligence. The operation is under way," a source said. 
 
The case comes close on the heels of DRI's operation which seized "empty nuclear fuel containers" on its way to China from Pakistan at Mundra port. Earlier, the sleuths had seized 3000 kgs of heroin consignment, which had landed at the same port from Afghanistan. 
 
Check out DH's latest videos:
 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sandalwood
DRI
Gujarat
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

TikTok most downloaded app globally on Christmas 2021

TikTok most downloaded app globally on Christmas 2021

Focus on outcomes, not advertising

Focus on outcomes, not advertising

NZ's Ross Taylor to retire from international cricket

NZ's Ross Taylor to retire from international cricket

DH Toon: Mother Teresa, India is Atmanirbhar, not poor!

DH Toon: Mother Teresa, India is Atmanirbhar, not poor!

Who invaded India? 'Not Aryans', says an IIT calendar

Who invaded India? 'Not Aryans', says an IIT calendar

 