Drugs case: Deepika Padukone to join NCB probe on Sat, Rakul Preet Singh on Friday

Actor Deepika Padukone will join the NCB probe into alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus on Saturday, an official said on Thursday.

Earlier, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had summoned Padukone on Friday to record her statement in the drugs case, a fallout of probe into the death of filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to the official, the 34-year-old actress has acknowledged the summons sent by the central agency and will join the investigation on Saturday.

Another actor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash will join the investigation on Friday, he said.

Prakash's WhatsApp chats included conversations about drugs with one `D' and central agency wanted to find out who this person was, NCB sources had said earlier.

Meanwhile, statements of fashion designer Simone Khambatta and Shruti Modi, Rajput's former manager, were recorded by the NCB probe team in connection with the drugs case, the official said.

The NCB, which began the inquiry after a drugs angle came to light in connection with Rajput's alleged suicide, has now widened its investigation and asked a clutch of Bollywood celebrities to "join the probe".

Rajput (34) was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.