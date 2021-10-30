Aryan Khan walks out of jail after nearly 4 weeks

Drugs-on-cruise case: Aryan Khan walks out of jail after nearly 4 weeks

The HC had granted bail to Aryan Khan, 25 days after he was arrested during a drug raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 30 2021, 11:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2021, 12:10 ist
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken to Arthur Road jail from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after being arrested in connection with the alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI File Photo

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was released from the Arthur Road Jail on Saturday couple of days after he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

The 23-year-old Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs case vis-a-vis the raid at Cordelia cruise ship.

SRK fans have gathered outside the Arthur Road Jail in Chinchpokli and Mannat, the palatial bungalow in Bandra ahead of the release.

<p>While granting Aryan bail on Thursday in the drugs-on-cruise case, the Bombay High Court imposed 14 bail conditions on him, paving the way for his release from jail.</p> <p>In the five-page order, the high court said that Aryan Khan and his two co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail, shall be released on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.</p> <p><strong>Also read: <a data-cke-saved-href=" www.deccanherald.com="">Aryan Khan spends another night in jail

As per the conditions set by the high court, the trio will have to surrender their passports before the special NDPS court and shall not leave India without taking permission from the special court and that they will have to attend the NCB office each Friday to mark their presence.

The HC had granted bail to Aryan Khan, 25 days after he was arrested during a drug raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Check out latest videos from DH:

(With PTI inputs)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Shah Rukh Khan
Aryan Khan
NCB
India News
Entertainment News
Mumbai
Drugs

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Moms', 'dads' of cats, dogs really are parenting pets

'Moms', 'dads' of cats, dogs really are parenting pets

DH Toon | This festive season, beware of new variants

DH Toon | This festive season, beware of new variants

This e-store has merchandise from Indian horror films

This e-store has merchandise from Indian horror films

Glasgow, world’s last chance to avert climate crisis

Glasgow, world’s last chance to avert climate crisis

Apple's most back-ordered product is not a gadget!

Apple's most back-ordered product is not a gadget!

COP26's aims to banish coal meet hurdles in Asia

COP26's aims to banish coal meet hurdles in Asia

The Metaverse is Zuckerberg’s escape hatch

The Metaverse is Zuckerberg’s escape hatch

 