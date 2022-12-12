1,179 Bru militants surrender in Assam: Police

1,179 Bru militants lay down arms, surrender in Assam: Police

Along with Bru militants, insurgents belonging to the United Democratic Liberation Front of Barak Valley also surrendered 

PTI
PTI, Hailakandi (Assam),
  • Dec 12 2022, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2022, 15:02 ist
File photo of arms laid down by various banned militants outfits in Guwahati. Credit: PTI Photo

A total of 1,179 Bru militants belonging to two outfits surrendered in Assam's Hailakandi district on Monday, police said.

Additional Director General of Police (Special Branch) Hiren Chandra Nath said insurgents belonging to the United Democratic Liberation Front of Barak Valley (UDLF-BV) and Bru Revolutionary Army of Union (BRAU) laid down 350 firearms, including 18 AK series rifles, M16 rifles, and over 400 cartridges.

The two outfits were active mostly in areas along the Assam-Mizoram border.

"The peace process with these two groups had been underway since 2017. There were some differences but under the guidance of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, we could convince them to come to the negotiating table," he said.

Also Read | 13 Left-wing extremists surrender in Assam

"Other formalities and rehabilitation process will begin soon. We will take the process forward in such a manner that no new militant group is formed in the area in future," the senior police officer said.

The militants, who were already in ceasefire with security forces, formally laid down their arms before Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary and state Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Assam
Militancy
India News

What's Brewing

Lady cop poses as student to crack Indore ragging case

Lady cop poses as student to crack Indore ragging case

Rajinikanth turns 72: 9 must-know facts about Thalaivar

Rajinikanth turns 72: 9 must-know facts about Thalaivar

'Aamdani atthanni kharcha rupaiya': PM on poll 'Revdis'

'Aamdani atthanni kharcha rupaiya': PM on poll 'Revdis'

Modric, Croatia stand between Messi & WC final

Modric, Croatia stand between Messi & WC final

NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from Moon

NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from Moon

 