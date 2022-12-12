1,179 Bru militants lay down arms, surrender in Assam: Police

A total of 1,179 Bru militants belonging to two outfits surrendered in Assam's Hailakandi district on Monday, police said.

Additional Director General of Police (Special Branch) Hiren Chandra Nath said insurgents belonging to the United Democratic Liberation Front of Barak Valley (UDLF-BV) and Bru Revolutionary Army of Union (BRAU) laid down 350 firearms, including 18 AK series rifles, M16 rifles, and over 400 cartridges.

The two outfits were active mostly in areas along the Assam-Mizoram border.

"The peace process with these two groups had been underway since 2017. There were some differences but under the guidance of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, we could convince them to come to the negotiating table," he said.

"Other formalities and rehabilitation process will begin soon. We will take the process forward in such a manner that no new militant group is formed in the area in future," the senior police officer said.

The militants, who were already in ceasefire with security forces, formally laid down their arms before Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary and state Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika.