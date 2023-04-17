12 Manipur BJP MLAs stage protest against CM N Biren Singh in Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Manipur could be staring at a crisis, as over a dozen legislators from the state have landed in Delhi to register their protest against chief minister N Biren Singh. The legislators have demanded a change in guard in the state.

Several of the 12 MLAs camping in Delhi are from the Kuki community, a tribe from the state’s hill area which has earlier clashed on several issues with the previous government under Ibobi Singh, too. One of the MLAs staying in Delhi told DH on the condition of anonymity that they had joined the BJP with the promise that development will be brought in their region, but it hasn't happened yet.

“Some of our concerns contribute to remain and despite our interventions, no action has been taken,” the MLA said.

Read | Manipur MLA Thokchom Radheshyam tenders resignation as advisor to CM

The scrapping of the 2008 Suspension of Operation agreement by Biren Singh last month is one of the key flash points. The agreement was on a ceasefire of operations against Kuki insurgent groups.

A senior BJP leader said that national leaders will have a meeting with the group to sort out the differences, but indicated that a change of guard is not on the cards for the party.

The development comes in the wake of two resignations — one of Heirok MLA Thokchom Radheshyam Singh as the political advisor of the chief minister, and of Langthabal MLA Karam Shyam from the post of chairman of the Tourism Corporation of Manipur.

Singh, a decorated police officer, had been dropped from the state Cabinet in 2020.

In his letter, Shyam alleged that while he was appointed to the post in December, he’s yet to be given a responsibility. “I am resigning from the post of chairman of Tourism Corporation of Manipur Limited as I have not been assigned any responsibility as a chairman,” he wrote.