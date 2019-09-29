17 killed, life paralysed as rain wreaks havoc in Bihar

Unprecedented heavy rainfall for the last 72 hours claimed 17 lives in Bihar, including four in the State Capital. Life was completely paralysed in Patna where boats were pressed into service to rescue marooned people.

On Sunday, most of the localities in the State Capital remained submerged after heavy downpour and thunderstorm since Thursday. Business establishments remained shut as rain and drain water entered most of the shops on main thoroughfares.

With main streets and sub-lanes under waist-deep water, normal life was thrown completely out of gear. The Met department has predicted “heavy to very heavy rainfall” on September 30, thereby adding to the woes of the common man.

In areas close to Ganga, there was reverse flow of drainage since the Ganga has crossed the danger mark and was threatening to enter the town at low-lying areas. “Drain waters are not being discharged into the river as the Ganga too has maintained a rising trend,” said a district administration official, explaining why the entire town has been submerged.

“Rain water has entered power sub-stations as well as sump houses. Therefore, power has been snapped as a precautionary measure. This has also affected running of pumps in the sump houses, which has, in turn, affected draining out of water,” said Principal secretary, Disaster Management Department, Pratyay Amrit.

The Patna district administration has ordered closure of schools and colleges for the next three days. Most of the localities here are still without power. Roads wear a deserted look. Those who dared to venture out were found to be stuck with the vehicles in waist-high water in certain thoroughfares.

The State Capital witnessed 212 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. The incessant rain will continue for at least next two days,” said a weather department official.

As most of the areas in the State Capital remained submerged, boats were seen plying here on Sunday in Rajendra Nagar, a posh Colony where Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi stays. Other ministers’ residences too were flooded after heavy downpour.

Red alert has been issued in 14 districts of Bihar after five persons were reportedly killed in Gaya following heavy rains in the holy town.

Meanwhile, the East Central Railway (ECR) too has cancelled several trains as a precautionary measure after tracks were submerged following incessant rain.

