2 arrested in Manipur for siphoning Rs 6 lakh off elderly person's bank account

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • Jul 11 2020, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 15:28 ist
Two persons have been arrested in Manipur's Thoubal district for allegedly siphoning Rs 6 lakh off the bank account of an elderly person, police said on Saturday.

On a complaint lodged with the Thoubal police station by 63-year-old Ningthoujam Biramangol of Khangabok area in the district, police personnel arrested Feroz Khan and Hamidul Rahman from their residences in Lilong Tamyai and Lilong Usokpokpi areas respectively on Friday, an officer said.

On the pretext of assisting the complainant to withdraw some money from an ATM kiosk recently, the accused persons had surreptitiously taken the elderly person's card by giving him a blocked one, besides seeing his ATM PIN, the officer said.

The duo siphoned a total of Rs 6.68 lakh off the victim's bank account over a period of 32 days, withdrawing Rs 20,000 every day from ATM kiosks in Kakching, Yairipok and Imphal areas, besides using the card to fill petrol in their vehicles, he said.

The police is in the process of recovering the money, the officer said, adding that a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and the accused persons will be produced before the court. 

