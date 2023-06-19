2 killed, 22 injured as lorry hits bus in West Bengal

2 killed, 22 injured as lorry hits bus in West Bengal's Murshidabad

The identities of the two deceased are yet to be ascertained.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 19 2023, 10:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 10:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

At least two persons were killed and 22 injured when a lorry hit a bus at Samserganj in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Monday, police said.

The accident happened when the bus was picking up passengers at a stop in Basudevpur and was hit by a Farakka-bound lorry from behind, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | At least 13 people killed in bus accident in Pakistan

"Two persons died at the spot and 22 others were injured. All the injured are being treated at Jangipur Sub-Divisional Hospital," he told PTI over the phone.

The identities of the two deceased are yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that the bodies are kept at the morgue of the same hospital.

Also Read | Bengaluru youth dies in road mishap at MM Hill

An investigation of the accident is on, he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
Murshidabad
India News
Accident
Road accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

North India endures a heat wave, and a wave of deaths

North India endures a heat wave, and a wave of deaths

Bengaluru college demands 2.1% of students' salary

Bengaluru college demands 2.1% of students' salary

Jallikattu and animal rights

Jallikattu and animal rights

Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga

Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga

'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September

'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September

Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi

Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi

 