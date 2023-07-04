2 minors die after mother 'throws' them into well in Odisha

Odisha: Minors die after mother 'throws' them into well

PTI
PTI, Berhampur (Odisha),
  • Jul 04 2023, 09:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 09:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two minors died and another was injured after their mother allegedly threw them into a well before attempting to end her life by suicide at a village in Odisha’s Ganjam district, police said.

Rashmita Gouda, 30, and her elder daughter Gunjan (9) were rescued by locals from the well, while 10-month-old Alisha and Asish (5) lost their lives, a police officer said on Monday.

The incident took place at Lauguda village in the district late on Sunday. Gouda’s husband works as a labourer in Chennai, and was not present at the time of the incident, the officer said.

Gunjan and her mother are undergoing treatment at a community health centre. A preliminary inquiry has revealed that some family dispute could have triggered the act, SP (Ganjam) Jagmohan Meena said. Further investigation is underway, he added.

