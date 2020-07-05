22 fresh Covid-19 cases in Sikkim; count rises to 125

22 fresh coronavirus cases in Sikkim; count rises to 125

PTI
PTI, Gangtok,
  • Jul 05 2020, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2020, 22:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Twenty-two fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Sikkim on Sunday, taking the Himalayan state's tally to 125, a senior health official said.

Director General-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pemba T Bhutia said 20 of the 22 new patients are primary contacts of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel who had tested positive for Covid-19 a few days back at Rhenock in East Sikkim.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Of the remaining two patients, one had returned from Delhi, while the other was the driver of a vehicle engaged in ferrying people from screening centres to quarantine facilities, he said.

All the new patients have been admitted to a hospital and contact-tracing is almost complete, Bhutia said.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

Meanwhile, three more people have been cured of the disease in the state, taking the total number of recoveries to 61, officials said.

Of the 125 cases, 51 are active, while 13 people have migrated out of the state, they added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

China makes new territorial claim in Bhutan

China makes new territorial claim in Bhutan

WHO halts HCQ, HIV drugs in Covid-19 trials

WHO halts HCQ, HIV drugs in Covid-19 trials

No end to conflict as humans, elephants fight for space

No end to conflict as humans, elephants fight for space

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

 