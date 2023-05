3 Maoists killed, policeman injured during exchange of fire in Odisha's Kalahandi

At least three Maoists were killed and a policeman was injured during a gunbattle in a forest in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Tuesday, a top official said.

The incident took place in the morning when a combing operation was under way, he said.

“Three Maoists have been killed a DSP rank officer has suffered injuries in the exchange of fire,” DGP Sunil K Bansal said.

The injured policeman was rushed to Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital in Bolangir, he said.

The combing operation is still underway in the forest areas along the border of Kalahandi-Kandhamal districts, the DGP said.