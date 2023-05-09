3 Maoists killed, DSP injured in gun battle in Odisha

3 Maoists killed, policeman injured during exchange of fire in Odisha's Kalahandi

The incident took place in the morning when a combing operation was underway

PTI
PTI, Bhawanipatna (Odisha),
  • May 09 2023, 15:23 ist
  • updated: May 09 2023, 16:14 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

At least three Maoists were killed and a policeman was injured during a gunbattle in a forest in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Tuesday, a top official said.

The incident took place in the morning when a combing operation was under way, he said.

Also Read: Two Maoists killed in exchange of fire with police on Telangana-Chhattisgarh border

“Three Maoists have been killed a DSP rank officer has suffered injuries in the exchange of fire,” DGP Sunil K Bansal said.

The injured policeman was rushed to Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital in Bolangir, he said.

The combing operation is still underway in the forest areas along the border of Kalahandi-Kandhamal districts, the DGP said.

