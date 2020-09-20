3 of family killed as train rams into car in Assam

3 of family killed as train rams into car in Assam's Kamrup

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 20 2020, 22:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2020, 22:57 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A college teacher, his wife and their daughter were killed when their car was hit by a speeding train while crossing railway tracks in Kamrup district of Assam on Sunday, police said.

The car was hit by a Bongaigaon-bound train on the Guwahati-Jogighopa line near Garoimari when it was crossing the tracks instead of using the underpass, which is inundated with waist-deep water for the last several days.

The deceased have been identified as Abdul Jalil, a faculty of the Assamese department at Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed College, his wife Saniara Begum and their 12-year-old daughter Afrin Akhtar, police said.

"The younger daughter, who is just four-year-old, is injured and she is being treated at a hospital now," they added.

After the accident, irate locals staged a protest against the railway authorities and demanded action.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Assam

What's Brewing

'Secret chamber at suspected Al-Qaeda terrorist's home'

'Secret chamber at suspected Al-Qaeda terrorist's home'

Novak Djokovic advances into Italian Open final

Novak Djokovic advances into Italian Open final

No govt study on Covid-19 impact on mental health

No govt study on Covid-19 impact on mental health

World War II submarine is found in Southeast Asia

World War II submarine is found in Southeast Asia

 