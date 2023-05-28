33 "armed insurgents" killed so far by security forces: Manipur CM Biren Singh

Manipur CM N. Biren told reporters in Imphal that at least 33 "armed insurgents" have been killed so far by security forces during their operations to check violent incidents and attacks on civilians.

Singh's revelation comes at a time Army said a combing operation was underway to check sporadic violence, which has kept the state on the boil since May 3. The combing operation was launched when Army Chief General Manoj Pande was in Manipur.

"The gunfight is between the armed militants and the security forces and not between the communities. So I urge common people to maintain peace and stay united," the CM said. "Combing operation is underway while helicopters have been pressed into service for aerial surveillance," he further said.

Read | Manipur: 3 RAF personnel suspended for involvement in alleged arson attempt

Sources said most of those killed belonged to the Kuki insurgent groups, who are in a suspension of operation agreement with the government and were allegedly founded involved in the sporadic violence.

This comes a day before Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the state which has reported 74 deaths and displacements of over 35,000 others due to the riot between the majority Meitei and tribal Kuki community since May 3.

Reports of firing between security forces and armed miscreants were received from several areas in Kangpokpi, Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts in Manipur since Saturday night amid General Manoj Pande's visit.

The Army and Assam Rifles launched multiple search operations in areas of Kangchuk, Motbung, Saikul, Pukhao and Sagolmang commencing in the wee hours of Saturday to track down any armed insurgents operating in these areas. "These operations are part of ongoing efforts of the Army and Assam Rifles to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur. Army columns are using latest technology weapons, equipment and other force multipliers while operating in the forested mountainous areas," said a statement issued by the army on Saturday.

The security situation in Manipur has remained worrisome since May 3 when a riot broke out between sections of the majority Meitei community and the tribal Kukis. At least 74 persons have died and over 35,000 displaced since then. Army and other central security forces controlled the riot but sporadic incidents of arson, firing and burning of houses have kept the situation tense. Over 34,000 central security forces have been deployed in 38 locations in the state.

Army sources said the Army Chief General Manoj Pande reached Imphal on Saturday following which he visited some areas and interacted with the troops and army commanders to take stock of the situation and the measures taken so far. General Pande is scheduled to meet Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and Kuldiep Singh, the Chief Security Advisor of Manipur, to discuss and deliberate on the current situation and future trajectory, in order to restore normalcy at the earliest.

Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to begin his three-day-long visit to Manipur from Monday during which he is likely to hold talks with various organizations to restore peace.

Curfew and ban on mobile and broadband internet is still in force while the NH-2 which connects Imphal with Dimapur in Nagaland, has remained blocked since May 3, severely impacting the supply of essential commodities to the riot-hit state.

