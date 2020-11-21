35 houses gutted in Assam blaze, no injuries reported

At least 35 houses were gutted in a major fire, which took over four hours to bring under control, at Harijan colony in Assam's Jorhat city on Saturday, officials said.

Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati has rushed to the spot at Kabarsthan Road.

She said no person was injured as most were out of their homes due to Chhath Puja celebrations.

"The reason for the fire was a short circuit that was caused by a power inverter in one of the houses," Korati said.

A total of 10 LPG cylinders exploded and two motorcycles were reduced to ashes along with furniture, clothes and utensils, she said.

The district administration has set up relief camps at two nearby schools for the affected people, Korati said.

"We are making all arrangements for food, warm clothes and blankets for the people. Some social organisations have also come forward to support their rehabilitation," she added.