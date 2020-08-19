45 fresh Covid-19 cases in Mizoram; state tally at 860

45 fresh Covid-19 cases in Mizoram; state tally at 860

Three of the 45 new Covid-19 cases were Army jawans

PTI
PTI, Aizawl,
  • Aug 19 2020, 12:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2020, 14:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: File Photo

Forty-five more people, including three Army jawans, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Mizoram, taking the northeastern state's tally to 860 on Wednesday, a health official said.

Two of the new patients have no travel history, he said.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Twenty-one fresh infections were reported in Aizawl district, 14 in Kolasib, six in Lawngtlai, three in Mamit and one in Lunglei, the official said.

Fourteen truck drivers hailing from other states are also among the new patients, he said, adding all the patients are asymptomatic.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 481, while 379 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

A total of 27,388 samples have been tested for Covid- 19 till Tuesday, with a positivity rate of 3.14 per cent, he said.

The recovery rate among the Covid-19 patients in the state stands at 44 per cent, the official added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mizoram
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Small wonders: the Vietnamese artist making tiny food

Small wonders: the Vietnamese artist making tiny food

Giant Panda pregnancy cheers US national zoo

Giant Panda pregnancy cheers US national zoo

80 years since Trotsky assassinated by Stalin agent

80 years since Trotsky assassinated by Stalin agent

Asteroid becomes closest ever seen passing Earth: NASA

Asteroid becomes closest ever seen passing Earth: NASA

The Lead: Rahul Khanna on Hollywood, dogs and more

The Lead: Rahul Khanna on Hollywood, dogs and more

 