5 BSF personnel among 64 new Covid-19 cases in Meghalaya

Sixty-four more persons, including five BSF personnel, tested positive for Covid-19 in Meghalaya on Thursday, taking the northeastern state's tally to 2,114, a health department official said.

Of the 64 new cases, 29 were reported from East Khasi Hills district, 27 from East Garo Hills, four from West Garo Hills, two from South West Garo Hills, and one each from North Garo Hills and South Garo Hills.

"Five BSF personnel are among the new patients -- four of them in West Garo Hills, and one in South Garo Hills," Health Services Director Aman War said.

At least 21 people were discharged from hospitals, pushing the number of coronavirus recoveries to 895, War said.

Meghalaya currently has 1,211 active Covid-19 cases. Eight people have succumbed to the infection so far.

East Khasi Hills, of which state capital Shillong is a part, has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases at 847 -- 283 of them from the armed forces -- followed by West Garo Hills at 176 and Ri-Bhoi district at 68, War said.

More than 76,000 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the state till Wednesday, he added.