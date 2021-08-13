5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh

5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 13 2021, 10:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 10:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Tremors of an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 were felt in Arunachal Pradesh.

More to follow...

Arunachal Pradesh
Earthquake
India News

