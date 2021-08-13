5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh

Tremors of an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 were felt in Arunachal Pradesh.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.4, Occurred on 13-08-2021, 09:51:37 IST, Lat: 34.71 & Long: 97.45, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 758km NNE of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/8yAm6aFbkT pic.twitter.com/TbE4HY4d25 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 13, 2021

More to follow...