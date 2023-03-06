6 children lost lives due to adenovirus, urge people to wear masks again: Bengal CM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said six children have so far died in the state due to adenovirus, and urged people to start using face masks again to combat the menace.

Banerjee also said one of her family members has been infected by the virus, but did not elaborate on the development.

"So far, 19 people have died due to Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI), and out of them, 13 had comorbidities and six (deaths of children) were due to adenovirus. I urge people to start wearing face masks for the time-being,” she said at the state Assembly.

“Do not panic and see a doctor immediately if you are having fever," the CM added.

Banerjee also claimed that health services have improved a lot in Bengal compared to the Covid period.

Taking a jibe at the opposition for questioning the health infrastructure in the state, she said that during the Left Front rule, no special newborn care units existed, while at present, there are over 2,486 SNCUs at 138 hospitals.

The chief minister had last week said ample measures are being taken by her administration to tackle the adenovirus situation.

“We have readied 5,000 beds and 600 doctors have been tasked with the responsibility of dealing with such cases,” she had told reporters.

West Bengal has been witnessing child deaths, primarily due to ARI, for the last few weeks.