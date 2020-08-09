6 die in Jharkhand inside septic tank

6 die in Jharkhand after inhaling toxic fumes inside septic tank

PTI
PTI, Deoghar,
  • Aug 09 2020, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2020, 15:50 ist

Six persons died on Sunday after inhaling poisonous gas inside a septic tank in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, a senior police officer said.

Two labourers had got into the septic tank of a private home in the morning to clean it. When they failed to return, the house owner's two sons entered the tank, Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey said.

As all four of them did not respond to calls, the house owner raised an alarm following which two neighbours went in, the SP said.

"All six of them died inside after inhaling toxic fumes. Local villagers broke open the tank and fished out the bodies," Pandey added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jharkhand
septic tank

What's Brewing

Hindu, Muslim artisans cast brass bell for Ram Temple

Hindu, Muslim artisans cast brass bell for Ram Temple

People were immune to Covid-19 before it existed: Study

People were immune to Covid-19 before it existed: Study

The fine art of doodling

The fine art of doodling

Lewis Hamilton is demanding change

Lewis Hamilton is demanding change

What to do when Covid-19 doesn't go away

What to do when Covid-19 doesn't go away

What will Ram temple symbolise for you?

What will Ram temple symbolise for you?

 