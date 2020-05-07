70-year-old man from Rohtas district Bihar's fifth COVID-19 casualty

A 70-year-old man died in Bihar's Rohtas district on Thursday, minutes before his test reports confirmed that he had contracted the COVID-19 infection, a top official said.

Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar confirmed the death of the patient, which marks the fifth coronavirus casualty in the state. The man was a resident of the Sasaram town in Rohtas district and was admitted to the Narayan Medical College and Hospital for acute breathing trouble.

His sample was brought to the state capital for testing. He breathed his last shortly before test reports confirmed that he was COVID-19 positive, the official said. Officials in Rohtas said the man's travel history and infection trail were being ascertained. Earlier, one patient each from Munger, Vaishali, East Champaran and Sitamarhi districts had died.