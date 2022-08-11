Adani Group to invest Rs 57,575 crore in Odisha

IANS
IANS, Ahmedabad,
  • Aug 11 2022, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2022, 22:48 ist
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Adani Group, the fastest-growing diversified portfolio of infra, energy and utility businesses in India, will invest Rs 57,575 crore in Odisha.

The high-level clearance authority (HLCA) of Odisha government headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday approved the Adani Group's proposal to set up two projects -- a 4 MMTPA integrated alumina refinery and a 30 MMTPA iron ore (value addition) project.

"Odisha is one of our most strategic states in which we have continued to invest and we are always appreciative of the support we have received from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik," said Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group.

"Metals are critical commodities in which our nation must be self-reliant, and these projects are aligned with our vision of 'Aatmanirbharta'. In addition, being a power-intensive business, it is a great adjacency to the renewable energy that we are able to generate and help produce the greenest alumina anywhere. Our capital investment of Rs 57,575 crore will create 9,300 direct jobs and open up tens of thousands of indirect employment opportunities in Odisha," he added.

The 4 MMTPA integrated alumina refinery, to be set up in the vicinity of potential bauxite reserves or operational mines, will produce smelter grade (metallurgical grade) alumina, which will help India move towards import substitution.

The 30 MMTPA iron ore (value addition) project will comprise an iron ore beneficiation plant producing iron ore concentrate, a slurry pipeline for iron ore concentrate slurry and a dewatering/filtration and pellet plant to produce filter cake and pellet.

The iron ore beneficiation plant will be located in Deojhar in Keonjhar district, while the pellet plant is to be set up in Dhamra in the adjoining Bhadrak district. The slurry pipeline will run along the utility corridor of the roads between Deojhar and Dhamra.

Odisha, long acknowledged as India's mineral hub, holds over half of the nation's bauxite and iron ore reserves. The Adani Group's projects, which are aligned with the Odisha government's 'Vision 2030: Development of Downstream Units in Metal Sector', are expected to strengthen the development and overall socio-economic status of the state.

