Accused of Assam's cash-for-jobs scam released on bail

After over six years in jail, prime accused of Assam's cash-for-jobs scam released on bail

The High Court granted the bail on March 24 on the ground that Paul had already served one-half of the maximum period of imprisonment for the offence

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS,
  • Mar 28 2023, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2023, 21:41 ist
Paul was arrested in November 2016. Credit: iStock Images

Rakesh Paul, the former Chairman of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) and prime accused in the alleged cash-for-jobs scam was released on bail on Tuesday, after over six years in jail. 

Paul was arrested in November 2016. He came out of the Guwahati Central jail, four days after he was granted bail by Gauhati High Court in a case registered in Bhangagarh police station in Guwahati for allegedly giving jobs in the state agriculture department in lieu of money.

Paul had earlier got bail in four other cases registered in different police stations. The cases were registered in connection with giving jobs in lieu of money during his tenure as APSC Chairman. Apart from the state civil service examinations, the APSC conducts appointments in some departments as well.

Besides Paul, more than 70 people, including Assam Civil and police service officers, were arrested in connection with the alleged scam. Some officials of the commission were also arrested in connection with the scam, which rocked the state in 2016. 

The High Court granted the bail on March 24 on the ground that Paul had already served one-half of the maximum period of imprisonment for the offence. The High Court, however, asked Paul to surrender his passport and not to leave Guwahati without prior intimation and permission of the Special Judge, Assam and not to tamper with the evidence of the case.

When asked by reporters outside Guwahati Central jail, Paul refused to say much as the cases were pending in the court. 

