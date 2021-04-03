AIUDF to support Congress CM in Assam: Badruddin Ajmal

AIUDF to support Congress CM in Assam: Badruddin Ajmal

The BJP has been aggressively campaigning that the Assembly polls in Assam is a "clash of civilisation" and to prevent Ajmal from becoming the CM

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Apr 03 2021, 21:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2021, 21:51 ist
All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Chief Badruddin Ajmal after casting his vote during the second phase of Assam assembly polls, in Donkigaon. Credit: PTI.

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal on Saturday said the party will support a leader from the Congress as the next chief minister of Assam if the 'Grand Alliance' is voted to power.

The ruling BJP has been aggressively campaigning that the ongoing Assembly polls in Assam is a "clash of civilisation" and to prevent Ajmal from becoming the chief minister of the state.

Read | PM, Shah did not acknowledge gifts of perfume: Ajmal

"AIUDF is committed to supporting a Congress CM in the state after 2 May (sic). Congress Mahajot govt, an alliance of Ten parties, will work equally for all regions & communities of Assam without fear or favour," Ajmal tweeted.

The only agenda of the 'Mahajot' or 'Grand Alliance' government is to implement the "Five Guarantees" of the Congress which was annnounced during campaigning.

The Congress has formed the 'Grand Alliance' with AIUDF, BPF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM), RJD, Adivasi National Party (ANP) and Jimochayan (Deori) Peoples Party (JPP) to fight the assembly election in Assam against the BJP-led NDA.

The 'Grand Alliance' has "guaranteed" that if it is voted to power, then a law will be introduced to nullify the CAA, provide five lakh government jobs, 200 units of free electricity to all households, Rs 2000 per month for housewives and raise minimum wages of tea garden workers to Rs 365.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Badruddin Ajmal
Congress
Assam
Assam Assembly Elections 2021
AIUDF

Related videos

What's Brewing

How pandemics change the course of history

How pandemics change the course of history

Robot artist sells art for $688,888, eyes music career

Robot artist sells art for $688,888, eyes music career

Egypt gears up for pharaohs' 'Golden Parade'

Egypt gears up for pharaohs' 'Golden Parade'

India's sweet tooth has chocolate makers taking note

India's sweet tooth has chocolate makers taking note

You can now deep fry water and eat it

You can now deep fry water and eat it

You've probably never seen this colour before!

You've probably never seen this colour before!

 