All meat shops in Sikkim to remain closed till June 4 in view of Tibetan festival

Sikkim meat shops shut till June 4 due to Tibetan fest

PTI
PTI, Gangtok,
  • May 27 2023, 17:46 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 17:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

All meat shops in Sikkim will remain closed till June 4 as the state government on Saturday banned animal slaughter to mark the observance of 'Saga Dawa', an auspicious month in the Buddhist calendar followed by Tibetan people.

The decision to ban animal slaughter for a week till June 4 was taken by the Ecclesiastical department.

All meat shops must remain closed between May 27 and June 4 to ensure observance of 'Saga Dawa' in Sikkim, it said.

The import of meat from outside only may be permitted under unavoidable circumstances, such as for marriage ceremonies, social events, and for feeding of zoo animals, the notification said, adding that the importers must seek prior permission from the Ecclesiastical Department.

The fish shops, however, have been exempted from any restriction though it will be desirable if fish too are not sold out of respect for religious sentiments during this period.

Those found indulging in animal slaughter in this duration will be penalised as per law with a fine up to Rs 1,000, it added.

India News
Sikkim
Tibet

