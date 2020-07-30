Anushka, Virat come out in support for flood-hit states

Anushka, Virat come out in support of people affected by floods in Assam, Bihar

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 30 2020, 17:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2020, 17:42 ist
Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Credit: PTI File Photo

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday announced that they have pledged their support to the people of flood ravaged Assam and Bihar.

In a statement, Anushka and Virat said they are supporting three organisations involved in relief work -- Action Aid India, Rapid Response and Goonj.

"While our country is in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, people in Assam and Bihar are also suffering due to the devastating floods that have affected so many lives and livelihood.

"While we continue to pray for the people in Assam & Bihar, Virat and I have also pledged to help those in need by supporting these three organisations (Action Aid India, Rapid Response and Goonj) that have been doing credible work in flood relief & welfare," the couple said in the statement posted on their respective social media handles.

Anushka and Virat also called upon their fans to help the people of these two states.

"If this resonates with you, please reach out to support these states through these organisations," they added.

In Assam, 133 people have lost their lives in the deluge and landslides triggered by the floods. Twenty-six people have died due to landslides and 107 due to flood-related incidents.

The situation in Bihar worsened on Wednesday with the death toll rising to 11 and nearly 40 lakh people being affected by the deluge. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Assam floods
Bihar floods
Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli

What's Brewing

Study finds dangerous mercury levels in Amazon fish

Study finds dangerous mercury levels in Amazon fish

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

 