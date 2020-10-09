Arms, ammunition seized in Manipur

Arms, ammunition seized in Manipur

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • Oct 09 2020, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 22:00 ist
A joint team of Manipur police and Assam Rifles on Friday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a place in Bishnupur district, police said. The firearms were seized from Ishok Pat area under Nambol Police Station, a press release issued by Priyadarshini Lashram, Superintendent of Police, Bishnupur, said.

The weapons include an AK 56 Rifle, two 9 mm pistols, one .22 rifle, hand grenades and bombs, it said. The seized arms and ammunition have been handed over to Nambol Police Station, the press release said. 

Manipur

